Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Up 17.9%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shot up 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.65. 78,234,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 29,573,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

