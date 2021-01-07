O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.49

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $9.54. O2Micro International shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 504,994 shares trading hands.

OIIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

