Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.19

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 500477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OAS. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 771,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the period.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.