ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ObsEva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

ObsEva stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $414,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

