OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

