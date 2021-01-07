OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other OGE Energy news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after buying an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

