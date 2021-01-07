OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.