Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Oil Search has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

Get Oil Search alerts:

Oil Search Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.