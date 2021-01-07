Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.55.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $239.72 on Monday. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $7,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

