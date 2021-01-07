Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.77

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.77 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 1907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

Oncorus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

