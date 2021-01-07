Opacity Price Reaches $0.0136 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $11,202.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

