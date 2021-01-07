Oppenheimer Upgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Outperform

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,816.00, a PEG ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

