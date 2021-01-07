Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading 11.6% Higher

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 39,743,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 34,015,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oragenics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.