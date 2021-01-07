Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) rose 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 13,681,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,317,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

