Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ORE opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$280.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,229,725.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

