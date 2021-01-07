ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,558,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.