Ormeus Cash Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $138,940.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00427648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

