Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OTTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

OTTR opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Otter Tail by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

