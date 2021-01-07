Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.69. 5,228,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,563,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after buying an additional 23,621,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,663,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

