Owens Corning Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,653% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $77.46 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 16.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

