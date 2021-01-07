Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Gap Up to $17.29

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $21.90. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 491,470 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXFD shares. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $569.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

