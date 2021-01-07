Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXFD. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OXFD traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 13,779,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

