PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

