PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. PAE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAE will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE comprises 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

