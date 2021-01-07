Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 4,141,107 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTN. TheStreet cut Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

