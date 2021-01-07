Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAM. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $755.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 190.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth $417,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

