Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.80. 776,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 605,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42.

Get Panacea Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Panacea Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Panacea Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PANA)

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Panacea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panacea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.