Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,555.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,555 ($33.38) and last traded at GBX 42.91 ($0.56), with a volume of 3709116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.90 ($0.53).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.60.

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

