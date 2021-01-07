Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.20 Million

Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $460.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.58 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $93.40 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

