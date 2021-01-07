Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s (PKI) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.45.

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock opened at C$43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.0019637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

