Patientory Market Cap Reaches $624,257.61 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $624,257.61 and $3,737.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

