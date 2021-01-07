Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,664. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

