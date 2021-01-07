PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 67,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

