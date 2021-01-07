PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $360.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.50 million and the lowest is $307.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $265.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. 3,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

