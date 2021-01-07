Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 11.68 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -105.51 Castlight Health $143.31 million 1.56 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -5.80

Castlight Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castlight Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -7.66% -16.83% -7.57% Castlight Health -49.79% -12.18% -8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pegasystems and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 13 0 2.93 Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $137.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Castlight Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

