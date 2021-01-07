Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $140.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,313. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.