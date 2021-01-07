Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.58

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.41.

About Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

