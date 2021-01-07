Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.79. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

