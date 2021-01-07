Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider James Robert Pray Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.88. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

