Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.19 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,591 shares of company stock worth $9,466,352 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

