Peony Price Tops $0.0124 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $76,092.17 and $4,165.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 86.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,155,198 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

