People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

