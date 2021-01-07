Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ILPMY opened at $1.00 on Monday. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

