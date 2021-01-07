Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $3,361,087.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.