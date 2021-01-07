Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.05. Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,598,670 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.76.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

