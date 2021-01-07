Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.27

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 112045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

PRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

