PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Equities research analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 200,731 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.