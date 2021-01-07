Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of PPC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $32.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 131,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

