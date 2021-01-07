Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.65 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $17,474.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

