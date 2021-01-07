PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

